BRANDON — FEMA would like to remind survivors when two or more disasters are declared in the same state, FEMA ensures survivors receive all eligible assistance while preventing a duplication of federal benefits. One way the agency achieves this is to require a separate application for each disaster. If you have property damage or loss from Ian and then again from Nicole, you will need to complete two separate disaster assistance applications.
Homeowners and renters have until Jan. 12, 2023, to apply for property loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian; homeowners and renters have until Feb. 13, 2023, to apply for property loss or damage caused by Hurricane Nicole.
Survivors who have disaster-caused damage or loss from either hurricane can apply for federal disaster assistance in several ways:
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET
- Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish)
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. You can search for a center nearby at disaster recovery center locations
Assistance from FEMA may include grants for temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home, such as temporary housing assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs for both owners and renters; grants to support the repair or replacement of owner-occupied homes that serve as the household’s primary residence, including privately-owned access routes, such as driveways, roads, or bridges; and grants for disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, funds for moving and storage, medical, dental, child care and other pre-approved miscellaneous items.
Applicants should keep their current contact information on file with FEMA as the agency may need to schedule a home inspection or get additional information.
Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.