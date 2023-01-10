BRANDON — FEMA would like to remind survivors when two or more disasters are declared in the same state, FEMA ensures survivors receive all eligible assistance while preventing a duplication of federal benefits. One way the agency achieves this is to require a separate application for each disaster. If you have property damage or loss from Ian and then again from Nicole, you will need to complete two separate disaster assistance applications.

Homeowners and renters have until Jan. 12, 2023, to apply for property loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian; homeowners and renters have until Feb. 13, 2023, to apply for property loss or damage caused by Hurricane Nicole.

