SEBRING — An impasse has been declared, in the contract negotiations with the school district, by the union representing the school support employees.
After four negotiation sessions, the Highland County Educational Support Personnel Association [HCESPA] has not reached an agreement on salaries with the School Board of Highlands County.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said after Wednesday’s meeting, the union had verbally declared an impasse.
“Prior to that, we were able to reach a tentative agreement on all of the contract language issues on topics proposed by HCESPA,” he said. “This work was done through four extensive sessions working hours on the language and salary proposals.”
Union negotiator Jim Demchek said, “We have tried to impress upon them the importance to our members of the issue of lost steps. Many members have suffered the loss of thousands of dollars that would have been earned at this point in their career with the School Board of Highlands County.
“We are not asking to be made whole for all the years lost and wages lost, but to start moving forward with some dignity and respect.”
The union and district have agreed on some financial changes that will benefit employees, but still disagree on the additional back or ‘lost’ step, he said. HCESPA has tried to make it affordable to the district and have reduced the financial impact of that lost step by placing some restrictions on to whom it would go — rewarding long-time service in Highlands County.
Current salaries are far below the average for surrounding counties up and down the salary schedule, Demchak said.
Support staff were the forgotten heroes last spring: Putting their lives and their families on the line to make sure the students and the community were supported and served, he said. It is time to recognize their heroic efforts and reward them for what they have done and continue to do for the students and community.
Lethbridge said, the board’s final salary offer on the table that was rejected included giving all eligible employees a step, adding a 1% increase to the entire salary grid (except for step 16, which already has a double-digit increase), eliminating pay lane 6, and placing those employees on pay lane 7, and increasing the minimum salary to $10 per hour, Lethbridge said.
This offer would also retro the salary increase back to July 1, 2020, he said. All eligible non-instructional employees would be getting at least a 3% raise with this proposal.
At the most recent meeting, the HCESPA brought to the table for the first time a request for a one-time salary bonus for members, but the bonus was never defined, Lethbridge said.
Previous requests included adding additional steps for individuals hired before Jan. 1, 2015 (but only retro to Jan. 1, 2021) and increasing the pay grades for Clerk V and MIS Tech III positions, he said.
The process from here will take time, Lethbridge said. HCESPA will now notify PERC (Public Employees Relation Commission) and the Board in writing that they are declaring an impasse.
Whether or not to use a magistrate must be mutually agreed upon by both parties. A date for the magistrate hearing or a hearing Before the board will be scheduled.
School Board hearings will be open to the public to observe, Lethbridge noted. The date of the hearing will be posted on the school district’s website.
While this process will take more time to resolve this year’s negotiations, the board will remain receptive to good faith negotiations in the future, he said.