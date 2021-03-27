SEBRING — South Pine Street in Sebring will be closed at all times starting March 30 to April 2. Length of the closure will be from approximately north of North Fernleaf Avenue to Nasturtium Avenue. Local resident traffic only, please detour around the construction. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of construction.
Rose Avenue in Sebring will be closed at all times starting March 30 to April 2. Length of the closure will be from west of the intersection of South Pine Street and Rose Avenue. Local resident traffic only, please detour around the construction. All temporary traffic control devices will be posted prior to start of construction. For further information, contact Excavation Point Inc. at 863-471-1997.