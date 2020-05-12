AVON PARK - Naquila Lasheze Hardy, 41, of Avon Park, found herself in hot water after impersonating a CIA agent in order get information on a homicide investigation from the the Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.
Hardy contacted dispatch and requested to speak to a supervisor in reference to a homicide case, reports said.
She introduced herself over the phone as Agent Hardy and said that she was with the CIA and had been there for over 30 years. Hardy is 41, according to reports.
Hardy told the deputy that the victim in the homicide case was a CIA agent as well and that Hardy needed the "hard files" for the case. She also said that she needed the files sent to CIA headquarters, as well as the victim's body. She went on to say that she was working in Avon Park undercover, which is why she did not have her badge or ID with her, reports said.
Hardy asked to meet deputies at Walmart in Avon Park to retrieve the "hard files" from deputies. When deputies arrived at the location, Hardy continued to pose as a CIA agent and told deputies that she did not have a gun or credentials with her because she was undercover, reports said.
Deputies ran Hardy through the system and found her to be on probation for petit theft stemming from a 2019 case. Her probation was set to end this July.
Hardy was arrested and taken to the Highlands County Jail. She was charged with one count of probation violation and one count of felony fraud-impersonating a law enforcement officer.