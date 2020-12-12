SEBRING — The City of Sebring has received two grants and also budgeted additional funds for improvements at both the Max Long Recreational Complex and at the city’s skate park.
A picnic pavilion at the skate park is one of the possible projects, according to City Manager Scott Noethlich.
There has been no determination specifically what the city will do at the recreation areas, he said. The projects have to meet certain parameters of the grant.
The projects could include repairs and maintenance and possibly new picnic pavilions for each of those parks. The grant requests included picnic tables and associated items, he said.
“We may upgrade it to a picnic pavilion, but we haven’t met to determine specifically what we are going to do,” he said.
“Picnic pavilions these days are not that inexpensive to do, but we could definitely accomplish a picnic pavilion within those dollars for sure,” he said. “The question is what else can we do?”
Some of the money will go toward the administrative side of the grant, including a boundary survey and 30-year title search on the properties, he said. So the left-over dollars are used for the actual improvements.
There is an open area next to the skate park that is part of the same parcel, which would likely be the location for the picnic pavilion.
The Max Long Recreational Complex is on Lakewood Road off of Hammock Road. The skateboard park is across the street (Hawthorne Drive) from Charlie Brown Park.
The City Council at its Tuesday meeting will consider a resolution to use $50,000 in grant funds for a project at the city’s skateboard park and another resolution to use $50,000 in grant funds for a project at the Max Long Playground.
The city received the grants from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection through the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program.
Also, the council will consider a budget amendment to increase funds by $43,500 for playground equipment, picnic tables, benches and lighting.