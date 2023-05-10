Pakistan Imran Khan

Private security personnel with bulletproof shields escort former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives to appear in a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Officials from the party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Khan say he has been arrested as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases.

 GHULAM FARID/AP PHOTO

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the country’s capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases. Security agents dragged Khan outside and shoved him into an armored car before whisking him away.

The arrest, which marks a dramatic escalation on Pakistan’s political scene, drew nationwide condemnation from supporters of the popular opposition leader and former cricket star turned Islamist politician.

