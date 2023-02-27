Election 2024 South Carolina

Voters fill out their ballots at a primary polling place, Feb. 29, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. Democrats elevated South Carolina to the top of their presidential primary calendar, leapfrogging Iowa and New Hampshire. Republicans, meanwhile, could potentially have two homegrown South Carolina presidential candidates in the race, a prospect that has already caused friction among the state’s GOP circles of supporters.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is accustomed to increased attention in the years leading up to presidential elections, with the state hosting the South’s first voting contests for several of the last cycles.

But even by those standards, 2024 feels different.

Recommended for you