Florida Democrats DeSantis

Democratic Chair Nikki Fried is arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department outside of City Hall, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Fried along with Lauren Book, the Democratic Leader in the state Senate, were arrested at a protest in support of abortion rights. They hope that being taken into custody could help bring attention to a party whose message often has been drowned out during Republican dominance.

 ALICIA DEVINE/TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT via AP, FILE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Democrats don’t have much to celebrate these days.

The once dominant party hasn’t elected a governor since 1994. It’s more than a decade since a Democratic presidential candidate won the state. Republicans gained a supermajority in the Florida House and Senate in 2022, and the GOP made gains in the congressional delegation, too.

