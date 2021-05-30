SEBRING — The last Monday in May each year is set aside as a day to honor those men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country and died while in service to the United States military. Memorial Day became an official federal holiday back in 1971, but the traditions of decorating the graves of fallen soldiers goes back further than that.
One such tradition, the poppy, can be traced back to a poem by Colonel John McCrae, a surgeon with Canada’s First Brigade Artillery during World War I.
In Flanders Fields
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly.
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved, and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
McCrae joined 18,000 Canadian soldiers near Ypres, Belgium in April 1915 during the Second Battle of Ypres, which lasted for six weeks. During this battle, the Germans launched their first large-scale poison gas attack of the war. The poem was an expression from McCrae of the grief he felt at the “row on row” of soldiers’ graves that littered the battlefield.
The vivid imagery of the red poppies against the backdrop of the white crosses became a kind of rallying cry for those who fought in World War I. The poem would go on to be published in the British magazine Punch.
McCrae passed away from pneumonia in 1918 while supervising a field hospital in France.
In a letter he wrote to his mother, McCrae said, “The general impression in my mind is of a nightmare … and behind it all was the constant background of the sights of the dead, the wounded, the maimed, and a terrible anxiety lest the line should give way.”
The poppy was adopted by the VFW in August 1922, as a symbol of remembrance of those who were killed in service. The VFW would go on to adopt the name “Buddy Poppy” and register it with the United States Patent Office in 1924. “Buddy” was chosen as a tribute to those comrades who didn’t come home from the war, or those who were crippled for the rest of their lives.
“The poem is the genesis of the tradition of wearing poppy flowers on Memorial Day,” said Mike Borders, Colonel, U.S. Army, retired, and president of the South Central Florida Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). “The message in the poem is the special relationship between soldiers. That we should not just remember them, but that we also have a special responsibility to the fallen to carry on.“
During its 75th anniversary celebration in 1997, the VFW adopted the Buddy Poppy as its official flower. According to VFW.org, “The VFW Buddy Poppy program provides compensation to the veterans who assemble the poppies, provides financial assistance in maintaining state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs and partially supports the VFW National Home For Children.”
The poppy continues as a symbol of those who have gone before and given their lives so that we can be free.
This Monday, the American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park will host a Memorial Day program to show respect to the soldiers and animals that have given the ultimate sacrifice. The program starts at 1 p.m. at the Post, 1301 W. Bell Street. Lunch will be served after the program. For more information, contact the Post at 863-453-4553.
The Military Sea Services Museum, 1602 Roseland Ave. in Sebring, has 4,000 square feet of U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard history exhibits. It will be open from noon until 4 p.m. on Memorial Day. Admission is free.
Lakeview Memorial Gardens will have their 9th annual Memorial Day Ceremony and Cookout on Monday starting at 9 a.m. with featured speaker Mike Borders, Colonel, U.S. Army, retired, and president of the MOAA. Lakeview Memorial Gardens is at 854 Memorial Drive in Avon Park. For more information, call 863-385-4942 or visit lakeviewmemorialgardens.com.