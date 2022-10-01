Tropical Weather Social Media Rescues

This image provided courtesy of Heather Donlan and posted on social media, shows flooding from Hurricane Ian in her father’s home in Naples, Fla. Donlan said her social media post crowdsourced the person she holds responsible for saving her father’s life as flooding inundated the 87-year-old’s home.

 COURTESY/HEATHER DONLAN via AP

Many people whose loved ones stayed behind in the pathway of Hurricane Ian are crowdsourcing rescue efforts as they grapple with the helplessness of waiting and not knowing.

In TikTok videos and Facebook posts, families are sharing their desperate pleas and strangers are answering their calls, even as local officials urge people to use official channels for help.

Recommended for you