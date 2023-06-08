Kenya Lions Killed

The male lion named “Loonkiito”, one of Kenya’s oldest wild lions who was killed by herders in May 2023, is seen in Amboseli National Park, in southern Kenya on Feb. 20, 2023. Recent lion killings highlight the growing human-wildlife conflict in parts of east Africa that conservationists say has been exacerbated by a yearslong drought.

 PHILIP J.BRIGGS/

LION GUARDIANS via AP, FILE

MBIRIKANI, Kenya (AP) — Parkeru Ntereka lost almost half of his goat herd to hungry lions that wandered into his pen located near Kenya’s iconic Amboseli national park.

The 56-year-old’s loss made headlines in the east African country as it led to the spearing to death of six lions in retaliation by the Maasai people, who have co-existed with wild animals for centuries.

Recommended for you