Israel Palestinians

People march to outpost of Eviatar near Tapuah junction, West Bank, Monday, April 10. The march to Eviatar, an unauthorized settlement outpost in the northern West Bank that was cleared by the Israeli government in 2021, is led by hardline ultranationalist Jewish settlers.

 ARIEL SCHALIT/AP PHOTO

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis led by at least seven Cabinet ministers marched Monday to an evacuated West Bank settlement, in a defiant signal that Israel’s most right-wing government in history is determined to accelerate settlement building on occupied lands despite international opposition.

The mass rally also threatened to further raise tensions that have been heightened by days of unrest across the region over a contested Jerusalem holy site. In new violence, Israel troops killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank.

Recommended for you