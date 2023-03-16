Nursing Homes Living in Poverty

Alex Morisey sits for a portrait in his room at a nursing home in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. For U.S. nursing home residents receiving Medicaid, like Morisey, all income is garnished and the person is left to rely on a small subsidy known as a personal needs allowance. The federal government hasn’t changed the minimum rate, $30 monthly, since 1987. Pennsylvania’s allowance is $45.

 WONG MAYE-E/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New pants to replace Alex Morisey’s tattered khakis will have to wait. There’s no cash left for sugar-free cookies either. Even at the month’s start, the budget is so bare that Fixodent is a luxury. Now, halfway through it, things are so tight that even a Diet Pepsi is a stretch.

“How many years do I have left?” asks 82-year-old Morisey, who lives in a Philadelphia nursing home. “I want to live those as well as I can. But to some degree, you lose your dignity.”

