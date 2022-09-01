Pakistan Floods

Local residents examine a portion of a road destroyed by floodwaters in the Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Officials in Pakistan raised concerns Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as flood waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country.

 SHERIN ZADA/AP PHOTO

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan raised concern Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country.

Massive flooding from the rains since mid-June has killed at least 1,162 people, a phenomenon experts blame on climate change. Floods also damaged 888 health facilities across Pakistan, according to the World Health Organization. Because of that, access to health facilities, health care workers, essential medicine and medical supplies remains the main health challenge for now.

