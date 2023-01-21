Yellen Africa

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen smiles after delivering a speech to the General Delegation for Rapid Entrepreneurship of Women and Youth in Dakar, Senegal, Friday Jan. 20, 2023. The Biden administration’s big push to engage more with Africa is underway as Yellen begins a 10-day visit aimed at promoting all the economic possibilities that lie between the U.S. and the world’s second-largest continent.

 STEFAN KLEINOWITZ/AP PHOTO

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On a humid but remarkably cool Friday in Dakar, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen caravanned from a government building to a business incubator, set to end her day at the president’s residence, spreading a message of mutually beneficial U.S.-Africa relations.

She came to talk about making the multilateral banks — like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund — more fair to developing countries’ interests, constructing new projects such as the largest wind farm in West Africa and committing new funds to education and health care on the continent.

