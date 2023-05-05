Russia Ukraine War Training

A Ukrainian Border Guard soldier participates in a military exercise in central Ukraine, Monday, May 1, 2023. Ahead of the much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive, newly formed military assault units train in the country’s dense forests.

 BERNAT ARMANGUE/AP PHOTO

SOMEWHERE IN CENTRAL UKRAINE (AP) — The fighters depart at dawn, single-file, rifles slung, compasses in hand, and disappear like chameleons into the lush greenery of central Ukraine’s dense forests.

They’re training for a long-anticipated campaign that Ukraine hopes will shift the momentum of its war with Russia.

