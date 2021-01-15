SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency approved moving forward with seeking proposals from developers to construct a new building on the now vacant property where the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel was located.
Sebring purchasing agent Lisa Osha informed the CRA Board that the draft of the RFP (request for proposal) for the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property is currently a very rough draft as she was awaiting additional information to complete it.
CRA Board Member Willem Baderhorst said there was no local preference specified in the draft. Osha said whether or not to include a local preference in an RFP depends on the solicitation.
Baderhorst asked if the city had a set of rules on when they do or do not include local preference in an RFP. Osha said when federal funding is used there are different scenarios on when local preference can not be used.
Baderhorst said the upside of local preference is people are part of and invested in the community.
Osha said there are pros and cons to local preference. The City Council has had a local preference policy for quite some time. One of the reasons local preference is not allowed when federal funds are used is because it reduces competition. A lot of out-of-county and even out-of-state companies will not bother to submit a bid if there is a local preference, she said.
“It would be very difficult to give local preference in something like this anyhow because we are talking about an idea, a concept,” Osha said.
She said the board should decide on some kind of incentives for a developer to come in. Giving them a piece of property in Sebring is not going to be enough to get a lot of responses.
Osha said she researched a property in Davie, which did an RFP in 2003 and they are just advertising for the apartments this year. It just got developed.
A board member questioned the 17 years it took to get to that point.
“Yes, and that is in the town of Davie and that is a college town,” Osha said.
S&ME Project Manager John Jones, who is working on the CRA master plan update, suggested an RFQ (request for quote) rather than an RFP, where the CRA would solicit developers based on their experience developing the project that they want.
Potential incentives include reduced utility costs, lower utility hookup fees, deferment of impact fees and tax increment fund rebates, he said.
The transfer of land to the developer should be something the CRA Board reserves until a good portion of the design is complete and approved by the city, Jones said.
TIF (tax increment fund) rebates is a relatively low cost way to provide an incentive for developers, he said.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said he liked the idea of TIF incentives.
The CRA Board voted unanimously to move forward with the developing RFP for the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive.