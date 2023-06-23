SFSC Board of Trustess

The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees approved the employment contract Wednesday with incoming president Fred Hawkins Jr. The Board, pictured May 3 at a special meeting, from left: Timothy Backer, Louis Kirschner, President Thomas Leitzel, Board Chair Terry Atchley, Kris Rider, Tami Cullens, Derren Bryan and Joe Wight (who is no longer on the Board after allowing his term to expire).

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the employment contract for incoming president Fred Hawkins Jr., who agreed to the terms on Wednesday.

Hawkins’ annual salary will be $250,000 with his benefits including a $1,000 per month transportation allowance and $10,000 per year housing allowance. Also, up to $10,000 toward moving expenses.

