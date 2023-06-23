The South Florida State College District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the employment contract for incoming president Fred Hawkins Jr., who agreed to the terms on Wednesday.
Hawkins’ annual salary will be $250,000 with his benefits including a $1,000 per month transportation allowance and $10,000 per year housing allowance. Also, up to $10,000 toward moving expenses.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Trustees, Board Chair Terry Atchley said he proposed a provision in the contract to Hawkins that there would be no changes in the college’s leadership team in the first year without just cause. Hawkins was agreeable to that contract provision.
The Board of Trustees had a lengthy discussion on who would be included in this provision and whether it should include Level 1 and/or Level 2 administrators and deans.
Ultimately the board didn’t want to make the provision too broad and included only those who report directly to the president who are the three vice presidents and the athletic director. A termination would have to be reviewed and approved by the Board of Trustees.
Atchley noted that Hawkins has residence lined up in Highlands County, but he would be maintaining two households. Hawkins currently lives in St. Cloud.
Trustee Derren Bryan called for the contract to specify that Hawkins relocate to the area within six months.
The Board of Trustees meeting had a recess while Atchley made a phone call to Hawkins who agreed to the two provisions the board requested.
Concerning relocation, the contract language that Hawkins agreed to states, “the president shall acquire housing within the college district within six months of the effective date of this contract. Failure to do so shall constitute a material breach of contract without reasonable explanation to and approval by the Board as to reason of failure to relocate.”
The Board of Trustees unanimously approved Hawkins employment contract.
Hawkins will assume the role of president of South Florida State College on July 3.