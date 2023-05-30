Independent Bookstores

Owners Jessica Callahan, from left, Austin Carter, and Julie Ross pose at Pocket Books Shop in Lancaster, Pa., on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The independent bookselling community continues to grow, with membership in the American Booksellers Association reaching its highest levels in more than 20 years. Callahan, Carter and Ross opened their store last year.

 SOPHIA DeRISE/POCKET BOOKS via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Near the end of 2021, Jessica Callahan was living in Columbus, Ohio, working as a social science researcher and wondering if there was a better way to support herself. Her friends Julie Ross and Austin Carter had similar thoughts and a similar solution: Open a bookstore.

"I think a lot of people re-evaluated what was important to them during the lockdown and we realized the place we were always happy to be at was a bookstore," says the 30-year-old Callahan, who with Ross and Carter last year founded the Pocket Books Shop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, close to Carter's hometown. The roughly 1,000-square foot store is located on the main floor of a Queen Anne style house where Callahan and Ross live upstairs.

Recommended for you