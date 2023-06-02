Climate India Coal Pause

Farmer Pravinbhai Parmar cleans a solar panel installed at a farm in Dhundi village of Kheda district in western Indian Gujarat state, India, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The Indian government will not consider any proposals for new coal plants for the next five years and focus on growing its renewables sector, according to an updated national electricity plan released Wednesday evening.

 AJIT SOLANKI/AP PHOTO, FILE

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The Indian government will not consider any proposals for new coal plants for the next five years and focus on growing its renewables sector, according to an updated national electricity plan released Wednesday evening.

The temporary pause in the growth of the dirty fuel was hailed by energy experts as a positive step for a country that is currently reliant on coal for around 75% of its electricity.

