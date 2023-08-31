India China

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping upon the latter’s arrival at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014. India is protesting a new Chinese map that lays claim to India’s territory ahead of next week’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi.

 AJIT SOLANKI/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is protesting a new Chinese map that lays claim to India’s territory ahead of next week’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, a foreign ministry official said, exacerbating tensions during a three-year military standoff between the two nations.

The timing of the protest is key, as Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the summit of industrialized and developing countries.

Recommended for you