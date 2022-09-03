India Activist Bail

Rights activist Teesta Setalvad speaks on phone during an interview with The Associated Press at her office in Mumbai, India, Sept. 7, 2015. India’s top court has granted bail to the activist who has spearheaded a campaign to hold officials responsible for the deadly 2002 anti-Muslim riots in western Gujarat state.

 RAFIQ MAQBOOL/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court granted bail on Friday to a prominent human rights activist and lawyer who has spearheaded a campaign to hold officials responsible for deadly 2002 anti-Muslim riots, more than two months after she was detained on allegations of fabricating evidence.

Teesta Setalvad was arrested by western Gujarat state police in June for allegedly coaching witnesses and forging documents in cases related to the riots, in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed. She has denied the allegations and hasn’t been formally charged.

