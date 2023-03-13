GLENNVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Grand jurors have indicted three people in the murder of a guard at a troubled southeast Georgia prison, making it the third murder outside prison walls attributed to a gang.

WTOC-TVreports that Nathan Weekes, Dennis Kraft and Keisha Jones were indicted last week in Long County for malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in the 2021 death of Jessica Gerling.

