G20 Lavrov

Sitting next to South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens during the ASEAN Australia-New Zealand Trade Area (AANZTA) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said Monday.

 HENG SINITH/AP PHOTO, FILE

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.

Russia’s top diplomat arrived on the resort island the previous evening to take part in the meeting of the world’s leading economies, which begins Tuesday.

Recommended for you