APTOPIX Indonesia Soccer Deaths

A woman takes a moment for the victims of Saturday’s soccer match stampede in front of gate 13 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia.

 ACHMAD IBRAHIM/AP PHOTO

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — The gates at the Indonesian soccer stadium where police fired tear gas that set off a deadly crush were too small and could only accommodate two at a time when hundreds were trying to escape, police investigators said Tuesday.

Photos from the Malang stadium where 125 people died and hundreds were injured on Saturday night in one of the deadliest disasters during sporting events showed four connecting door panels forming one gate. There were 14 gates in total.

Recommended for you