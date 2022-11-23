Indonesia Earthquake

Residents inspect houses damaged by Monday’s earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia’s densely populated main island, killing a number of people and injuring hundreds.

 RANGGA FIRMANSYAH/AP PHOTO

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from the earthquake that shook the Indonesian island of Java leapt to 268 on Tuesday as more bodies were found beneath collapsed buildings, and 151 people are still missing, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

Agency head Suharyanto, who like many Indonesians only goes by one name, told reporters that another 1,083 people were injured in the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Monday afternoon near the city of Cianjur.

