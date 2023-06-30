Indonesia Eid al-Adha

Muslims perform a morning prayer marking the Eid al-Adha holiday in front of Al Mashun Great Mosque in Medan, Indonesia, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God’s command.

 BINSAR BAKKARA/AP PHOTO

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Muslims across Indonesia on Thursday were celebrating Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar, with full meat-based feasts after fears of last year’s foot-and-mouth disease outbreak waned.

Eid al-Adha, known as the “Feast of Sacrifice,” coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It’s a joyous occasion, for which food is a hallmark with devout Muslims buying and slaughtering animals and sharing two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

