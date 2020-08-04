AVON PARK — Detectives with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday morning at the Marathon gas station at 3 U.S. 27 North in Avon Park.
According to an HCSO release, two white or Hispanic males wearing all black robbed the store at gunpoint about 3:30 a.m. before the suspects fled on foot.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information on this case to call 863-402-7250 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be left through the HCSO app and heartlandcrimestoppers.com.