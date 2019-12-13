SEBRING — Two mobile home parks and a property owner have filed a temporary injunction seeking to prohibit the City of Sebring from terminating or refusing to supply utility services based on a recently approved city ordinance.
The temporary injunction, filed Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County, is sought by Sebring Village, 890 Village Drive, off Schumacher Road; Woodhaven Estates, 2103 Fiesta Way, off Brunns Road and Kevin Smith, a new Sebring Village property owner.
The mobile home parks are being represented by a Sarasota law firm, Lutz, Bobo & Telfair, P.A.
The motion for the temporary injunction states that on Sept. 19 the city enacted Ordinance No. 1445 requiring property owners to consent to annexation as a condition of providing water and sewer services to new residents/tenants. The ordinance violates the city’s long-established duty to serve as a public utility, the motion states.
The complaint in the case states Smith recently purchased a manufactured home in Sebring Village. Despite his repeated requests, the utility refuses to transfer or continue service to Smith’s home. As a result, neither Smith nor his 94-year-old mother may assume occupancy of the home, which has become uninhabitable due to the lack of utilities, according to the complaint.
All mobile home parks and other multi-family dwellings that are current customers of the utility and are located outside of the city limits are likewise affected by the ordinance and the utility’s policies, the complaint states.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the ordinance addresses new owners and tenants.
“We may in fact deny water service unless we grant them the water service temporarily while they get a declaration of covenant [allowing annexation into the city] signed by the owner of the property,” he said.
Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said the issue goes back more than 30 years as the city council always had a policy that any time water or sewer service is extended beyond the city limits, the recipient of the water and sewer service would agree to be annexed into the city when and if their property become contiguous to the city limits.
About 40 to 50 years ago, the city gave its water assets to the Sebring Utility Commission, which was extending the water utility beyond the city limits, but it was not getting a declaration of covenant agreeing for that property to be annexed, he said.
All of the properties that have city water or sewer service that don’t have a declaration of covenant, they are the ones the city is trying to bring in when there is a change of ownership in the property, Hoffman said. “We are trying to make up for lost time.”
Some time ago, the Town of Lake Placid adopted the procedure that the City of Sebring is following now when there is a brand new water customer, which could be from the sale of a property.
Noethlich said the mobile home park owners were notified and some have known about the ordinance for “quite some time.
“It would appear they are just refusing to sign the declaration of covenant.”