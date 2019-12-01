SEBRING — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Lakeview Drive, near Heartland Christian Church, around 3 p.m. Friday.
Sebring Police Sgt. Rick Little said Johnathan Robles, 26, of Avon Park, was driving a Nissan sedan eastbound on Lakeview Drive as Raymond Hartley, 35, of Sebring was driving a Ford Edge westbound on Lakeview Drive with passenger Susan Ruiz, 35, of Sebring.
Robles was coughing and blacked out and veered into the other lane, which caused the accident, Little said according to the accident report.
Robles and Ruiz were transported by paramedics and Hartley was transported by a personal vehicle to a hospital.
None of the injuries were incapacitating, Little said.
Both vehicles had extensive front end damage. Little said one of the vehicles was basically cut in half by emergency personnel because there was entrapment.
Charges are pending.