Florida Execution

The entrance to Florida State Prison in Starke, Fla. is shown Thursday. James Phillip Barnes, Florida man who recently dropped all legal appeals, was executed Thursday for the 1988 murder of a woman who was sexually assaulted, killed with a hammer and then set on fire in her own bed. Barnes, 61, was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. EDT, following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Starke.

 CURT ANDERSON/AP PHOTO

RAIFORD — More than 35 years after he raped and murdered a woman in her Melbourne condominium, James Phillip Barnes was executed Thursday evening at Florida State Prison.

Barnes, 61, was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m., becoming the fifth Florida inmate to die by lethal injection this year. In a somewhat-unusual move, Barnes did not pursue last-ditch legal appeals to try to prevent the execution after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant June 22.

