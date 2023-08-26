The Highlands News-Sun has a number of special publications in today’s edition for you to enjoy. Inside today’s edition is Well Being in the Heartland featuring healthy aging. You will also want to find out what sports are being played this fall in the high schools and meet some of the coaches and players in The Highlands County High School Sports Fall Preview section. Love Your Locals and Hiring Locals section is another special product in today’s newspaper. Please be sure to check it out.

Recommended for you