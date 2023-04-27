Algeria Sudan

People wave from a bus after arriving in a military plane from Khartoum at the Houari-Boumediene airport in Algiers, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. An Algerian military plane evacuated 94 Algerian citizens but also Palestinians and Syrians people who lived in Sudan. Sudanese and foreigners streamed out of the capital of Khartoum and other battle zones, as fighting Tuesday shook a new three-day truce brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

 AMINE/AP PHOTO

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese in the capital of Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman reported sporadic clashes early Wednesday between the military and a rival paramilitary force but said the intensity of fighting had dwindled on the second day of a three-day truce.

Many residents of the capital emerged from their homes to seek food and water, lining up at bakeries or grocery stores, witnesses said. Some inspected shops or homes that had been destroyed or looted during the fighting. Others joined the tens of thousands who have been streaming out of the city in recent days.

