Janet Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks after touring the IRS New Carrolton Federal Building on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Lanham, Md.

 ALEX BRANDON/THE CENTER SQUARE, FILE

The cost of interest payments on the national debt will continue to grow as a financial burden for the U.S. over the next decade, even surpassing what the nation spends on national defense within a few years, a newly released budget analysis shows.

The national debt hit $31 trillion last fall and is well on its way to $32 trillion this year. As that debt grows, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office projects that the federal government will shell out over $10 trillion in the next decade on interest payments alone.

