LAKE PLACID — Saturday mornings in Lake Placid gives people an opportunity to be out and about. Restaurants are busy on Main Avenue and on Interlake Boulevard, plus shops are open too. But the place you might want to try is the recently opened Interlake Indoor Market.

No matter the weather – hot, cold, rainy – the market is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Saturday. For snowbirds or residents who don’t know exactly where it is, the address is 381 E. Interlake Blvd. It’s next to Logan’s of Lake Placid Restaurant, across the street from All About Realty and Hartzell’s Meat Market. From U.S. 27, turn at Walgreens and Mid-Florida Credit Union and go west about four blocks on the right.

