LAKE PLACID — Saturday mornings in Lake Placid gives people an opportunity to be out and about. Restaurants are busy on Main Avenue and on Interlake Boulevard, plus shops are open too. But the place you might want to try is the recently opened Interlake Indoor Market.
No matter the weather – hot, cold, rainy – the market is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Saturday. For snowbirds or residents who don’t know exactly where it is, the address is 381 E. Interlake Blvd. It’s next to Logan’s of Lake Placid Restaurant, across the street from All About Realty and Hartzell’s Meat Market. From U.S. 27, turn at Walgreens and Mid-Florida Credit Union and go west about four blocks on the right.
Now that you know how to get there, here’s what you can expect to find. Local vendors who have rented space and have their items on display. That includes a large variety of products. Fishing gear, dry fingernails, paintings, wood carvings, jewelry, cocoa delights, are among the things you’ll find. Sometimes there’s fresh produce and baked goods too. You’ll even see tables with rummage sale bargains.
One table that attracts buyers immediately is RDS Wood Carvings. Owner Richard Swearingen has been carving waterfowl and birds for over 40 years. He is a Master Carver. His works look absolutely real. A large peacock took three months to carve and is a prize winner. You can also purchase the peacock’s cute baby.
Over at the jewelry display you’ll see ‘Karen da Bead Babe’. Last Saturday, Naomi Manning and her 12-year-old son, Frederick, were checking out her handmade offerings. The Mannings own Seminole Tire in Lake Placid. They had breakfast first next door at Logan’s of Lake Placid and drifted over to the action.
Actually, the Interlake Indoor Market is operated by Jeff Retterer, who owns Logan’s. He and his son, Logan, 10, can be found putting out balloons and signs identifying the market. There’s plenty of parking too out front.
Another vendor is Lisa Nicklow. She is a nail stylist who features Eazee Nails, a new concept in designer fingernails. They go on dry and result in colorful, brilliant nails. She and two other vendors come from nearby Spring Lake each Saturday to participate in the indoor market.
For information, or if you would like to be a vendor, call Jeff at 863-699-0277.