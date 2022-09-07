Indoor Market

Starting Sept. 17, the Interlake Indoor Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It will feature growers, crafters and all types of entrepreneurs. The address is 381 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid.

 JERRY MEISENHEIMER/CORRESPONDENT

LAKE PLACID — Coming Sept. 17, Logan’s Restaurant on the Corner, in downtown Lake Placid, will be adding another twist to their popular eatery. That’s because they will have an indoor market in their adjoining building. The market will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Named Interlake Indoor Market, this out-of-the-weather facility will feature fruits and vegetables, crafters, baked goods, and all sorts of vendors. Currently, they are reserving booth-space for 20 vendors at a cost of $25 per day. Entrepreneurs don’t have to sign up for both Saturday’s and Sunday’s. They can pick and choose. Of course, the goal is for them to be successful and commit to a long-term relationship.

