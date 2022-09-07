LAKE PLACID — Coming Sept. 17, Logan’s Restaurant on the Corner, in downtown Lake Placid, will be adding another twist to their popular eatery. That’s because they will have an indoor market in their adjoining building. The market will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Named Interlake Indoor Market, this out-of-the-weather facility will feature fruits and vegetables, crafters, baked goods, and all sorts of vendors. Currently, they are reserving booth-space for 20 vendors at a cost of $25 per day. Entrepreneurs don’t have to sign up for both Saturday’s and Sunday’s. They can pick and choose. Of course, the goal is for them to be successful and commit to a long-term relationship.
The fee covers a 12-by-12-foot space, insurance, advertising and live music. The great thing about this market is that the building is air-conditioned with indoor bathrooms. Another feature is that customers can enjoy breakfast or lunch at Logan’s before or after their shopping without going outside.
The way for vendors to put their name on a space is to call 863-699-0277. Prior to the Sept. 17 opening of the indoor market, a vendor meeting will be held so that everything runs smoothly.
So, if you have a business that can benefit from displaying in a market atmosphere, here is an opportunity to do so. And, if you are a customer who is anxious to stroll around and purchase all sorts of items, including fresh fruits and veggies, save the date too.
Interlake Indoor Market will be at 381 E. Interlake Blvd. next to Logan’s Restaurant on the Corner, in historic Lake Placid.