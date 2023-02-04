TALLAHASSEE — International tourism has increased faster in Florida than other parts of the nation but remains below pre-pandemic levels, state tourism officials said this week.

Visit Florida officials unveiled international travel figures from the final three months of 2022 that reflected continued effects of global inflation, lengthy visa-processing times and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for foreign air travelers coming to the United States. Full fourth-quarter tourism figures will be released in about two weeks.

