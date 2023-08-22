BRUNSWICK, Georgia — A Georgia man has been indicted on multiple child exploitation charges, and investigators are seeking information from individuals who might have had prior contact with the defendant.

Todd Eric Sisk, 48, of Baxley, Georgia, is charged via federal indictment with attempted production of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence upon conviction of 15 years in prison, up to 30. He also is charged with cistribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and transfer of obscene material to a minor, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Recommended for you