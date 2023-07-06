Keys Pie Eating Contest

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Joshua Mogle, right, of Altoona, Iowa, raises the winner’s belt after devouring a 9-inch Key lime pie at the World Famous Key Lime Pie Eating Championship Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Mogle, a 38-year-old tire manufacturing manager, consumed the Florida Keys’ signature dessert in three minutes and 35 seconds, the fastest time of 25 contestants. The gooey competition whose entrants are forbidden to use their hands, has become a subtropical alternative to New York City’s hot dog eating contest.

 ROB O’NEAL/FLORIDA KEYS NEWS BUREAU via AP

KEY WEST (AP) — New York had its hot dog eating contest to celebrate Independence Day. But the Florida Keys had a sweeter alternative on Tuesday.

The Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in Key West, where Key lime pie originated, was won by Joshua Mogle, a 38-year-old Altoona, Iowa, tire manufacturing manager.

