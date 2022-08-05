Iran Nuclear

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2022. The resumption of the Vienna talks, suddenly called Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, appears not to include high-level representation from all the countries part of Iran’s 2015 deal with word powers.

 VAHID SALEMI/AP PHOTO, FILE

Negotiators from Iran, the U.S. and the European Union resumed monthslong, indirect talks over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal Thursday, as international inspectors reported that the Islamic Republic is expanding its uranium enrichment.

The resumption of the Vienna talks, suddenly called Wednesday, appeared not to include high-level representation from all the countries that were part of Iran’s 2015 deal with world powers.

