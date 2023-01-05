Iran Protests

This May 21, 2016 file photo shows actress Taraneh Alidoosti during a photo call for the film “Forushande” (The Salesman) at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Iranian authorities arrested Alidoosti, one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

 JOEL RYAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran released a prominent actress from an Oscar-winning film on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after she was jailed for expressing support for anti-government protests, local reports said.

Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” was released on bail. Her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, had earlier said she would be released in a post on Instagram.

