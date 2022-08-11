Iran Bolton

Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019. The Justice Department says an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton.

 PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton in presumed retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed the country’s most powerful general, offering hundreds of thousands of dollars to “eliminate” him, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Shahram Poursafi, identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, is currently wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot.

