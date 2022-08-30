Iraq Politics

Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a press conference in Najaf, Iraq, Feb. 10, 2021. Al-Sadr who’s followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq’s parliament announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party’s offices on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. It is an unexpected plot twist more than four weeks after his supporters stormed the parliament building to prevent his Iran-backed rivals from forming a government.

 ANMAR KHALIL/AP PHOTO, FILE

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric scaled the cement barriers leading to Iraq’s government palace after he announced his resignation from politics on Monday, spurring fears of more volatility amid an unprecedented political crisis.

Shortly after Muqtada al-Sadr announced his “final” retirement from politics, hundreds of his followers rushed to the government palace, the seat of the caretaker government. It was the first time his followers have attempted to breach the palace since thousands of them stormed Iraq’s parliament to prevent al-Sadr’s rivals from forming a government.

Recommended for you