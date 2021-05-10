SEBRING — A proposal for an Irish pub on the ground floor with hotel rooms on the second-floor was picked by a CRA selection committee among two proposals submitted for 209 Circle Park Drive.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency had issued a “request for proposal” for the development of 209 Circle Park Drive, which it purchased for $400,000 in 2020.
The selection committee is recommending the proposal received from Robert and Tiffany Cadzow for the CRA Board’s approval, according to the agenda for the board’s meeting today.
The Cadzows’ proposal notes that they are long-time residents of Sebring who truly have an interest in the success of the downtown and CRA district. Currently, they own and operate Faded Bistro & Bistro Garden at 420 N. Ridgewood Drive and Mon Cirque Wine Bar at 140 N. Commerce Ave.
Combined they have over 40 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, including 23 years in Sebring.
“Our interest in this particular building has been ongoing over the last few years,” according to the Cadzows. “We have had many ideas and dreams for this space.
“We are submitting a plan for a restaurant, specifically an Irish pub, for the downstairs portion of the building. For the upstairs, we would like to see it taken back to its original use as a boutique hotel. It would be great to have a different fun place to eat and drink downtown.”
There is currently no hotel in downtown Sebring, the proposal letter states. “We feel that the hotel would bring visitors from out of town straight to our pretty little Sebring circle and also do the building a great justice.”
If approved by the CRA Board, the proposal would move forward with the public hearing and approval process with City Council.
Also, the CRA Board will vote again on approval of the proposal from Sugar Sand Distillery/Don Davies and Tony Castronova for the 301 Circle Park Drive property.
The proposal states, the building will contain three opportunities for visitors to enjoy, first a copy of the current Sugar Sand Distillery (currently on Henscratch Road), then a partnership with Castronova in the new Sugar Sand Brewery and the Castronova-owned Michael Anthony’s Italian cuisine.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said along with approving the selection committees’ recommendations, the board needs to approve the final scores from the ranking of the proposals as well.
The CRA Board will also vote again on approval of the proposal for a four-story building to be constructed at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property.
Construction Revolution’s plans for the property include covered parking spaces on the ground floor along with retail space, management office and fitness center. Floors two through four would have up to 50 apartments for rent.