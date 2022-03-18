SEBRING — The only all-female driving team in the FIA World Endurance Championship’s 1,000 miles of Sebring, Iron Dames, is aiming to be on the podium at the end of today’s race. The team’s bright pink Ferrari 488 GTE Evo is hard to miss on the track and stands out from the rest of the LMGTE Am class.
They may be wearing pink but there is nothing prissy about these ladies. Rahel Frey, 36, from Belgium, Sarah Bovy, 32, of Belgium, and Michelle Gatting, 32, of Denmark, are much more than female racecar drivers. They’re racecar drivers, period.
Iron Dames is a project started by Deborah Mayer several years ago to support women in motorsports. Mayer is a racecar driver, entrepreneur and president of FIA Women in Motorsport Commission. The women are racing against (mostly) male drivers on an even playing field.
Bovy, Frey and Gatting first starting racing karts. While Bovy and Frey’s moms were hesitant with their daughters’ go-kart racing, their fathers were very supportive.
“I believe it’s a dad thing,” Frey said. “They were involved in motorsports.”
Bovy’s dad was also involved in karting.
This is the first time the three women are racing in America. They all consider it a dream come true.
Other drivers told the ladies about the famous Sebring bumps and track they will be taking on in their Ferrari, but the legendary bumps are something a driver has to experience for themselves. The women became familiar with the track during the WEC Prologue last weekend.
“It’s such an experience,” Bovy exclaimed. “It’s so different because the tracks in Europe are much more flat, with fewer bumps. The other drivers try to prepare you and tell you the bumps are ‘special.’ Driving the car and getting to experience it — it’s a a completely different story. You have to try it yourself.”
When asked if their times are consistent with their male counterparts they all laughed and answered they were faster. The three drivers each agreed that any young lady interested in a career in motorsports should go for it and follow their dreams. They said there is a place for everyone. There were a lot of bumps in the road to get to where they are now.
While young females have several different drivers to draw inspiration from, such as Katherine Legge or Christina Nielsen, not to mention the Iron Dames themselves, there weren’t as many women drivers in the not-too-distant past.
“When I was very young I looked up to one person and that was Michael Schumacher,” Gatting said. “I was really focused on Formula 1 when I was very young. Christina and Katherine are not much older than I am and what they have done in their careers is quite big.”
There may be some challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated industry.
“Being a female is always interesting for sponsors and media,” Frey said. “In the end, it comes down to what we do on the track. As we know, motorsports are very expensive. The financing aspect is very, very strong.”
Frey said all drivers struggle with financing and there are difficult times. Everyone needs a sponsor and a team to support them.
“If you are fighting hard enough, you will always find a possibility,” Frey said. “That’s how I see it. If I was working hard enough, I got a chance. If not, you simply have to try harder.”
Bovy said success is not about being male or female, it’s about work ethic.
“It’s for everybody in everything you want to achieve in life,” she said.