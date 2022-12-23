Trump Taxes

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., right, members of the House Ways and Means Committee, testify as the House Rules Committee prepares the Presidential Tax Filing and Audit Transparency Act of 2022 for a floor vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The action is considered an emergency measure and comes in the wake of the yearslong effort to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

 J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — An IRS policy governing the audits of tax returns filed by U.S. presidents is under new scrutiny after a report published by a congressional panel found the agency failed to perform the mandatory inspection of Donald Trump’s returns until Congress pressed for information about the process.

The three-point policy states that individual returns for the president and the vice president are subject to mandatory review, “should always be kept in an orange folder,” should be kept from the eyes of IRS employees and “should be locked in a secure drawer or cabinet when the examiner or reviewer is away from the work area.”

