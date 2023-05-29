After 105 years, First Lieutenant James Alexander Frost Jr.’s Purple Heart, which was awarded March 16 in Tampa, is proudly displayed at the home of his niece in Sebring, to be passed down to future generations of the family.

Jan Irwin, 92, of Sebring, born in Long Island, New York, was awarded posthumously her uncle’s Purple Heart. Her son Scott Irwin had received an email from a Coast Guard archivist after he was found via the internet.

