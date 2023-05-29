After 105 years, First Lieutenant James Alexander Frost Jr.’s Purple Heart, which was awarded March 16 in Tampa, is proudly displayed at the home of his niece in Sebring, to be passed down to future generations of the family.
Jan Irwin, 92, of Sebring, born in Long Island, New York, was awarded posthumously her uncle’s Purple Heart. Her son Scott Irwin had received an email from a Coast Guard archivist after he was found via the internet.
Irwin said, “Seems my mother’s brother went down with a ship torpedoed by the Germans in World War I. The archivists spent years searching for relatives of the 132 men that perished 105 years ago on Sept. 26, 1918. Their goal was to award families posthumously their Purple Hearts.”
“After years they finally found me and discovered that First Lieutenant James Alexander Frost Jr. was my uncle. Our family was honored by the archivists on the 16th as they presented us with his Purple Heart,” she added.
She now has a special place in her home displaying that Purple Heart, Frost’s framed photograph in full military dress, his uniform cap, a Coast Guard flag and other medals.
“For 100 years the family also kept the first lieutenant’s large trunk packed with his perfectly folded dress uniform, his papers, and medals. We donated that trunk to the Coast Guard to be placed in their archives,” Irwin said.
Frost was 31 when he lost his life. The war was only weeks away from ending. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, the oldest of eight children. He entered the Revenue Cutter Academy at Fort Trumbull, Connecticut, in 1910 and graduated three years later as a 3rd lieutenant. He served on two cutters with distinction, boarding the USS Tampa on Aug. 8, 1917.
Irwin’s story of receiving the Purple Heart is touching. The history of the torpedoed ship that took his life however is a little known piece of Florida and Naval history.
The USS Tampa was originally christened in 1912 as the U.S. Revenue Cutter Miami, stationed in Key West. It was built for $250,000. The Miami became one of the first ships in the modern Coast Guard. She sailed to Tampa Bay in 1916 for the Gasparilla Festival and was renamed the USS Tampa.
In 1917, the Coast Guard transferred its cutter to the command of the U.S. Navy with new weapons and features to combat German U boats. On Sept. 26, 1918, the German U boat UB-91 found the Tampa in its site on a foggy night. Tampa had just completed its 19th convoy and was traveling through the Bristol Channel on its way to Wales to take on coal.
One torpedo hit the Tampa’s stern and it was never seen again. It was the biggest loss of life in a single day by the Coast Guard during WWI, including 111 members of the Coast Guard, four from the U.S. Navy, 11 members of the Royal Navy and six civilians.
Irwin and her late husband Dan, who died in 2007, settled in Sebring after retirement in 1996. They were one of the original, highly rated members of the Highlands County Tennis Association. Her son Scott became a well known national tennis professional.
“He used to get us the best parking spots and club seats at major U.S. tennis events like the Miami Open,” Irwin commented.
Her husband received his PhD in geography and cartography from Syracuse University. He published a historical novel researching early American mapping and terrain of the West titled, “To Walk Upon High Places.” His pencil sketches are included in the book, she said.
At 92, Irwin stays active and loves the water.
“I used to sail and love the water. Now and then I still can get into my kayak and paddle Lake Charlotte here in Sebring.”