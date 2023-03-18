SEBRING — Could Seth Lucas from Ohio be the youngest driver ever of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race? He is certainly the youngest driver of the 2023 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.
On Thursday, Lucas along with team mates Tonis Kasemets and Trent Estep took to the track to run their number 4 Le Mans Prototype 3 class Ligier JS P320 VX for AVE Motorsports.
About his expectation for the upcoming 12 Hours race, Lucas said, “It’s a long race. Get it done and place the best we can.”
Competing in an endurance race is not new to Lucas as he raced the Hankook 24 Hours of Dubai. He also won the GT4 event in 2020 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Racing since he was 12, Lucas is now 17 years old. He is the youngest driver racing this Saturday.
Being familiar with the Sebring race, on Thursday Lucas said, “The first time I watched this race, I was pretty young. It’s a historic track. Today I got about two or three clean laps. It felt pretty good overall. The first turn is always a little bit sketchy. (There is) A lot of race fans here. It is very fun.”
Look out for Seth Lucas and team this Saturday at the 71st Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours Of Sebring — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship. The race gets underway at 10:10 a.m. and ends at 10:10 p.m.