SEBRING — Could Seth Lucas from Ohio be the youngest driver ever of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race? He is certainly the youngest driver of the 2023 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

On Thursday, Lucas along with team mates Tonis Kasemets and Trent Estep took to the track to run their number 4 Le Mans Prototype 3 class Ligier JS P320 VX for AVE Motorsports.

