Palestinian French lawyer and activist Salah Hammouri talks with the press as he arrives at the Charles de Gaulle Airport after his extradition from Israel to France, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Paris. Israel said it deported Hammouri to France early Sunday, claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, despite objections from the French government.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said it deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France early Sunday, claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, despite objections from the French government.

The expulsion of Salah Hammouri underscored the fragile status of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where most hold revocable residency rights but are not Israeli citizens. It also set up a possible diplomatic spat with France, which had repeatedly appealed to Israel not to carry out the expulsion.

