Palestinians Antiquities

Jihad Yassin, director general of excavations and museums in the Palestinian Tourism and Antiquities Ministry, holds a 2,700-year-old ivory incense spoon plundered from a site in the occupied West Bank, seized in late 2021 by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as part of a plea deal with billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt, at his office in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Jan. 19.

 MAYA ALLERUZZO/AP PHOTO

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — An ivory spoon dating back 2,700 years that was recently repatriated to the Palestinian Authority from the United States has sparked a dispute with Israel’s new far-right government over the cultural heritage in the occupied West Bank.

The clash brings into focus the political sensitivities surrounding archaeology in the Middle East, where Israelis and Palestinians each use ancient artifacts to support their claims over the land.

